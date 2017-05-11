From World Policy Journal, the nightmare is real: In his racism, misogyny, and xenophobia, Donald Trump resembles a 20th-century fascist, but historian Enzo Traverso argues the likeness is superficial; and having spent over two decades analyzing Russia’s slide into dictatorship, journalist Masha Gessen is now terrified of the damage President Donald Trump could do to democracy in the U.S. How authoritarianism is shaping American politics (and it’s not just about Trump). Authoritarianism 101: First, fire the FBI director. Experts in authoritarian regimes say Comey’s firing was a “shock event”.

This is not a drill: The firing of FBI director James Comey poses a question — will the law answer to the president, or the president to the law? Comey’s firing is a crisis of American rule of law: Trump’s actions are constitutional but violate powerful political norms. Trump’s firing of FBI director could be an impeachable offense, constitutional law experts say (and more).

Trump’s 3 big firings — James Comey, Preet Bharara, and Sally Yates — paint a disturbing picture. Trump’s firing of Comey is scarier if he has nothing to hide. President Trump fired James Comey because the government works for Donald Trump.