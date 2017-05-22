Anastasia Stoyanova (HU Berlin): Economic Correlates of Far-Right Electoral Support. Why liberal democracy only dies when conservatives help: Matt O’Brien interviews Daniel Ziblatt, author of Conservative Parties and the Birth of Democracy. I saw the decline of a democracy: Patrick Kingsley on what his reporting in Turkey told him about how its autocratic president is seizing power (and more). Trump’s trampling of political norms spurs strongman comparisons. Jacob T. Levy on the shortcut to serfdom: In the face of resurgent right-wing populist and nationalist authoritarianism in the world, it is worth reconsidering the legacy of The Road to Serfdom and of Hayek’s work to bolster liberalism.

Pierre Schlag (Colorado): The American Road to Fascism. Rick Perlstein on fascism for dummies: Will stupidity mitigate despotism? Fighting fascism: Americans in the Spanish civil war have a lesson for today. “We must not be enemies”: Amitai Etzioni on globalist values and community values. So is the wave of populist nationalism finished? Hardly. Pranab Bardhan on understanding populist challenges to the liberal order. Refugee stasis: The camp is the end of the liberal order, the end of the post–World War II world, the end of human rights. The end of globalisation? Don’t be so sure — liberalism in economics and governance may be under attack but reports of its death have been exaggerated.