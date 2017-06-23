Robert Olen McDonald (Kansas): Freakonomics as a Discourse of Perversion. Yulia S. Medvedeva (Missouri): Business as Usual? The Cultural, Economic, and Social Capital of Magazines in a Russian City. The man who knew too much: Scientist who helped connect Litvinenko’s murder to the Kremlin assassinated in Britain. Kenan Malik writes in defense of cultural appropriation. The White House is interested in Thucydides — uh-oh. Olivia Nuzzi on Sarah Palin’s latest business venture: Running a right-wing content farm. S. D. Chrostowska provides a typology of the beggar in Western culture.

Danielle Kurtzleben on President Donald Trump, unreliable narrator. Trump’s cryptic tweet about “tapes” had the ironic effect of unleashing a series of events that now imperil his presidency. David Frum on the lasting damage of Trump's “tapes” bluff to Comey (and more).