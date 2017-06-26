I found Trump’s diary hiding in plain sight: Legally risky, undiplomatic and sometimes wrong, Trump’s Twitter feed is a document for the ages — and historians don’t want to lose it. This is what foreign spies see when they read President Trump’s tweets. It’s time we saw the decay in communications as a feature of the Trump presidency, not a bug. Trumps’ lies: We have catalogued nearly every outright lie he has told publicly since taking the oath of office. Trump’s lies are creeping tyranny: Sean Illing interviews Timothy Snyder, author of On Tyranny. The twin authoritarians who are endangering American democracy: Trump’s kleptocratic, autocratic tendencies are matched by McConnell’s destruction of democratic norms — both are an existential threat.