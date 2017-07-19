Daniel Jacob Hemel and Eric A. Posner (Chicago): Presidential Obstruction of Justice. Trump, Putin had second, undisclosed talk at G-20. Nancy LeTourneau on Trump’s buddy Aras Agalarov in the Steele dossier. 8th person at Trump Jr. meeting shows it was always about the money. “Set aside Putin and follow the money”: Sean Illing interviews Seva Gunitsky, author of Aftershocks: Great Powers and Domestic Reforms in the Twentieth Century. There is more evidence Russia interfered in the election — fewer Trump supporters believe it. Why Trump loyalists should care about the Russia scandal: The president has proven he’ll sell out members of his own tribe — he won’t hesitate to do the same to his supporters.