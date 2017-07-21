Trump administration plans to minimize civil rights efforts in agencies (and more). Jeff Sessions’ civil rights agenda chills former DOJ prosecutors. The fight for health care has always been about civil rights: In dismantling Obamacare and slashing Medicaid, Republicans would strike a blow against signature victories for racial equality in America. Births of a nation: Robin D.G. Kelley on surveying Trumpland with Cedric Robinson. Prospects for black America about to get worse under Trump, report says. Black voters say they’re already losing under Trump. Surviving Trump: Adam Moretz interviews Marc Lamont Hill, author of Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond. Turning away from street protests, Black Lives Matter tries a new tactic in the age of Trump.