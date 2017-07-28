Sara Protasi (Puget Sound): “I’m not envious, I’m just jealous!”: On the Difference Between Envy and Jealousy. How India and China have come to the brink over a remote mountain pass. Koch brothers orchestrate grassroots effort to lower corporate taxes, documents show. Jeff Sessions might have to imprison Trump’s innocent political enemies to save his own job. From Vox, Republicans’ Obamacare repeal drive has revealed a political system where words have no meaning; and why Senate Republicans couldn’t repeal Obamacare — for now. How the pill made the American economy great: Both Donald Trump and Republican state legislatures want to limit women’s access to birth control — history shows that would be a huge mistake.