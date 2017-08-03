Lena Cavusoglu (Izmir) and Mourad Dakhli (Georgia State): The Impact of Ethical Concerns on Fashion Consumerism: A Review and Case-based Evidence. “Everyone thinks he was whacked”: The US government ruled Mikhail Lesin’s death an accident, but multiple intelligence and law enforcement officials suspect it was a Russian hit. Alex Thomson reviews Democracy and Justice: Reading Derrida in Istanbul by Agnes Czajka. Surfing and sushi: Andrew Potter on obsession and authenticity. Scott McLemee writes of the recent passing of George A. Romero, the “godfather of zombie film,” and how his work was simultaneously horrific and satirical. What can some of the world’s most historic documents tell us about the documents of the future? Save free speech from trolls: Criticism is not censorship no matter how insistent Twitter’s free speech brigade might be.