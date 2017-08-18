From ProPublica, here are the hate incidents against mosques and Islamic centers since 2013. Military commanders’ rebuke of Trump after Charlottesville points to a crisis for civilian control of the military. The alt-Right is drunk on bad readings of Nietzsche — the Nazis were too. The Republicans who want to legalize running over protesters. White nationalists are flocking to genetic ancestry tests — some don’t like what they find (and more). Lawrence Summers: Trump’s CEOs resigned — his Cabinet should do the same. What kind of monuments does President Trump value? He’s spoken in support of Confederate statues while threatening to undo as many as 40 conservation parks.

Only a handful of Republican members of Congress have explicitly criticized Trump after Tuesday’s wild press conference. Bob Bauer on Charlottesville and the problem of Donald Trump’s constitution. The ground is shifting under Trump: Americans are beginning to realize that there’s something very wrong going on in the White House. Steve Bannon’s fantasy, Donald Trump’s reality: Squint at Trump and see a class warrior; open your eyes and see race. Trump embraces culture war with call to preserve Confederate statues. Trump, the alt-right and the Kremlin: White supremacists’ Russia links are no secret. What Trump gets wrong about Antifa.

Karl Popper’s paradox of tolerance could be a key defense against white supremacists. The striking similarities between the KKK and Islamist jihadis. Sarah Tate Chambers is in search of data on white supremacist violent crime. Lee’s reputation can’t be redeemed. “67% Republicans approved of Trump’s response to Charlottesville, 68% say he was right ascribing blame to both sides”. Diana Moskovitz on the miserable familiarity of Nazis in America. Steve Bannon detonates his Trump survival plan, worrying allies. Julius Krein, founder and editor of American Affairs: “I voted for Trump. And I sorely regret it”.

How to make fun of Nazis: Don’t respond to fascists with violence — a German town offers some helpful tips. There is no non-deplorable rationale for continuing to defend this president, his rhetoric and his moral obtuseness.