Donald Trump’s political madness

Sep 11 2017   10:00AM

It’s been 200 days since Trump’s last solo press conference. Looking for the method behind Donald Trump’s political madness. After most partisan presidency in modern history, political media insist Trump not a Republican. “Trump betrays everyone”: The president has a long record as an unpredictable ally. Donald Trump betrays everyone — somehow, Republicans still seem surprised. Sometimes you have to step back and marvel that the president doesn’t know anything about anything — and that he doesn’t care that he doesn’t know. “I've read everything Trump has said for 20 years. Tip: Anything he says about someone else, is an unwitting confession about Trump himself”.

