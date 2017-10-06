From VoegelinView, Jonathan Ratcliffe on the return of the reactionary (and part 2 and part 3). White supremacists have been marching in President Trump’s name — literally. Is Trump a white supremacist? Charles Blow on accounting for Trump and those who surround him. According to the mainstream Right, the real sin is not for the Republicans to carrying out the Nazi agenda, the real sin is to point out that this is happening. Southern, uneducated, generational racists? The alt-Right is not who you think they are. This is us: Charlottesville represented something distinctly American — white supremacy. The white supremacists who attacked Charlottesville are coming back with a vengeance.

Here’s how Breitbart and Milo smuggled Nazi and white nationalist ideas into the mainstream: A cache of documents reveals the truth about Steve Bannon’s alt-Right “killing machine”. David Lewis snuck into Seattle’s super secret white nationalist convention: “The standard Seattle Nazi is a white male under 30 who either works in the tech industry or is going to school to work in the tech industry”.