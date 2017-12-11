Paul O’Connell (SOAS): On the Human Rights Question; and Human Rights: Contesting the Displacement Thesis. Guy Aitchison (UCD): Are Human Rights Moralistic? Stamatina Liosi (Kent): Why Dignity is not the Foundation of Human Rights. Philip Alston (NYU): Human Rights as the Art of the Possible. Ingrid B. Wuerth (Vanderbilt): International Law in the Post-Human Rights Era. Katerina Linos (UC-Berkeley) and Tom Pegram (UCL): What Works in Human Rights Institutions? Hanoch Dagan and Avihay Dorfman (Tel Aviv): Interpersonal Human Rights. John Haskell (Manchester): The Religion/Secularism Debate in Human Rights Literature: Constitutive Tensions between Christian, Islamic, and Secular Perspectives.

Liora Lazarus (Oxford): The Right to Security. Stephanie Collins (Manchester): The Claims and Duties of Socioeconomic Human Rights. Daniel Corrigan (Miami): What’s So Good About Environmental Human Rights? Constitutional Versus International Environmental Rights. Mathilde Cohen (UConn): The Right to Food. Dwight G. Newman (Saskatchewan): Why Majority Rights Matter in the Context of Ethno-Cultural Diversity: The Interlinkage of Minority Rights, Indigenous Rights, and Majority Rights. Johan Karlsson Schaffer (Oslo): The Reluctant Activists: The Nordic States and International Human Rights.

Obligations to respect and protect human rights are meaningless without access to remedy in states where the rule of law is weak: The example of Myanmar. Anna Neistat on 3 reasons human rights defenders should feel optimistic right now. The introduction to Evidence for Hope Making: Human Rights Work in the 21st Century by Kathryn Sikkink.

Samuel Moyn (Yale): The Second Bill of Rights: A Reconsideration. JoAnne Sweeny (Louisville): Breaking Through Gridlock to Protect Human Rights: The Case for a Congressional Human Rights Committee.