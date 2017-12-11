The #MeToo moment

From Buzzfeed, hundreds of people told us how sexual harassment in tech derailed their careers. Cadet run out of West Point after accusing Army’s star quarterback of rape. At Columbia, three women, 30 years and a pattern of harassment. Thread: “Things I predict will happen when I name my most significant harasser in my discipline, not necessarily in chronological order”. Nell Gluckman on what happens when sex harassment disrupts victims’ academic careers. Prominent appeals court Judge Alex Kozinski accused of sexual misconduct. For female lobbyists, harassment often accompanies access. Top female journalists give advice on how to stay safe in the field.

Congress’s sexual harassment scandal is about to get even worse. Ethics panel denied details on lawmakers accused of harassment. The number of politicians facing serious consequences for sexual misconduct is ridiculously low. Kirsten Gillibrand’s moment has arrived: The New York senator has made sexual assault the focus of her political career — now, the world has caught up with her. Don’t let the alt-Right hijack #MeToo for their agenda: Rebecca Solnit on how feminism is now being weaponized for right-wing agendas — we must not allow that to happen. Brian Beutler on the reckoning Republicans and the rest of us deserve.

The sexual abuse scandals make asymmetric polarization harder to deny. The depressing lesson of political sex scandals. Al Franken harassed women and should resign — but it’s OK to admit his loss hurts. Al Franken, Roy Moore and the Democrats: Sophia Tesfaye on exploiting the morality gap. The uneven playing field: Sure, don’t stoop to their level — but let’s acknowledge that the game Republicans are forcing everyone to play insists morality is for losers. Defending Franken is neither moral nor pragmatic. These 8 women should run for Al Franken’s Senate seat. It’s time to purge the pervs from politics — and let women step in.

Melissa Gira Grant on the unsexy truth about harassment. For black women, #MeToo came centuries too late. The women reporters who sparked the #MeToo movement are already being written out of the story. Anna North on why “rehabilitating” powerful men is the wrong approach to ending sexual harassment. From the Washington Post, a series of suggestions on the one best idea for ending sexual harassment. Emily Yoffe on why the #MeToo moment should be ready for a backlash (and more).