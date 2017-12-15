Ben Merriman (Kansas): The Editorial Meeting at a Little Magazine: An Ethnography of Group Judgment. Julia M. Puaschunder (Harvard): Mapping Climate in the 21st Century. Why does the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame keep snubbing LL Cool J? Jared Bernstein on a three-tiered solution for Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico declares it is officially “open for tourism”. Head of Congressional ethics office sued for abusing position, accused of assaulting women. Why Ajit Pai is wrong about net neutrality (and more). The FCC just killed net neutrality — now what? Paul Ryan says American women need to have more babies. Paul Ryan to go out in a blaze of Randian glory. Love at first sight feels magical, but what is it really? Results from new research may or may not surprise you.

Susan Glasser on the secret post-Alabama fantasy of the anti-Trump G.O.P. establishment. Alabama, shaken: How can Democrats “scale” its victory into a national wave? Democrats can’t rely on a Trump backlash. Joseph Lowndes on how Roy Moore lost the battle, but he’s winning the war: Moore’s vision for the Republican Party is becoming a reality.