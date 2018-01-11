Margaret H. Lemos and Guy-Uriel E. Charles (Duke): Patriotic Philanthropy? Financing the State with Gifts to Government. The decline of the New Criterion: John Ganz on how one of conservativism’s highest brows went all-in for Trump. Donald Trump, Davos Man: Why a supposed economic populist will fit right in at the annual conference for the ultra-elite. Steve Bannon in “denial” after he’s kicked out of Breitbart. White House admits it has zero evidence of voter fraud in 2016 election. Neurodiversity and the policing of the norm: Brad Evans interviews Erin Manning of Concordia University. White House official floated withdrawing U.S. forces to please Putin. American reams: Why a “paperless world” still hasn’t happened.

Confused Trump tricked by Fox News into opposing his own surveillance bill. Fox News could end this presidency tomorrow — but it doesn’t dare. Foreign spies are watching — and probably targeting — Fox News Channel.