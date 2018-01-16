Cass Sunstein (Harvard): Growing Outrage. Guardian drops Berliner failure for tabloid in redesign (and more). The sage of Burkittsville: Matthew Continetti on Charles Murray’s human accomplishment. An interview with Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders, founders of io9. Michael Wolff says that Washington will bury Trump. The frightening lessons from Hawaii’s false missile alert: The mistake exposed serious problems with both state and federal emergency-alert procedures, and the public response. “Frost boy” in China warms up the Internet, and stirs poverty debate. Paying a pornstar hush money would have ended any other presidency. Trump does more damage to himself than his opponents ever manage to do. George Orwell is a terrible role-model for an age that needs more serious people honestly grappling with complexity.

White racial resentment has been gaining political power for decades. Ed Kilgore on William Barber II and the MLK legacy of church-based activism. Will America choose King’s dream or Trump’s nightmare?