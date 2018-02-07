Kelly McEvers interviews Elizabeth Catte, author of What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia (and more and more). Spare us your elegies: Who will advocate for West Virginia? Redressing the consequences of generations of corporate land grabbing in the southern mountains: An excerpt from Ramp Hollow: The Ordeal of Appalachia by Steven Stoll. The 100-year capitalist experiment that keeps Appalachia poor, sick, and stuck on coal. Coal’s demise in Appalachia leaves education in the lurch: Clean energy, other industries unlikely to move into former coal-mining areas. In Appalachia, coding bootcamps that aim to retrain coal miners increasingly show themselves to be “new collar” grifters. In West Virginia, free community college would come with a drug test.