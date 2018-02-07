Can we be religious without God? Sean Illing interviews Alain de Botton, author of Religion for Atheists: A Non-Believers Guide to the Uses of Religion. People everywhere think atheists are bad, says new study. Are religious people more moral? Cultures around the world share the belief that atheists lack morality — the evidence, however, tells a different story. How many American atheists are there really? “There’s a lot of atheists in the closet” — why most polls on religious belief are probably wrong. Joseph Blankholm reviews Village Atheists: How America’s Unbelievers Made Their Way in a Godly Nation by Leigh Eric Schmidt. “Spiritual but not religious”: Tara Isabella Burton goes inside America’s rapidly growing faith group. Can we learn to believe in God?