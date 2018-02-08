Thomas Baker (Georgia), Marc Edelman (Baruch), and Nicholas Watanabe (South Carolina): Debunking the NCAA’s Myth that Amateurism Conforms with Antitrust Law: A Legal and Statistical Analysis. First Golfer: Donald Trump’s relationship with golf has never been more complicated. Lindsay Sarah Krasnoff on why the 2024 Olympic Games are a victory for globalism. Erik Loomis on the immorality of sports fans. Economists see little payoff for cities that subsidize pro sports facilities. What’s lost when only rich kids play sports: The income disparity in youth athletics has effects on health and success that stretch far into adulthood.
Brad R. Humphreys (West Virginia): An Overview of Sports Betting Regulation in the United States. Want to clean up college athletics? Pay the players. It’s no accident there are more politics in your sports now. Pushing the limit: Alexandra Starr on what the U.S. Olympic Committee can — and can’t — do about sexual abuse. Playing the National Anthem before sporting events is a stupid and silly tradition and we need to stop doing it. He has the ear of Colin Kaepernick, Michael Bennett, and Gregg Popovich — why do the lefty icons of professional sports turn to Dave Zirin when they want to speak out? Take it from a former Division I athlete: College sports are like Jim Crow (and more). Thread: “Many of us know this famous picture of Tommie Smith and John Carlos. But few know the bravery and tragedy of the white guy, Peter Norman”.