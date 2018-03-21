How big business elites have funded and won political rights for corporations: Benjamin C. Waterhouse reviews We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights by Adam Winkler (and more). “Corporations are people” is built on an incredible 19th-century lie. Business as usual: Lawrence Glickman on the long history of corporate personhood. Kevin A. Young (UMass), Tarun Banerjee (Pitt), and Michael Schwartz (Stony Brook): Capital Strikes as a Corporate Political Strategy: The Structural Power of Business in the Obama Era. Big money rules: Diane Ravitch reviews The One Percent Solution: How Corporations are Remaking America One State at a Time by Gordon Lafer.

The CEOs won’t save us: Why do we keep falling for the myth that business leaders are the moral pillars of America? I thought we were all in this together. The first official report on CEO-worker pay ratios shows an enormous 333-1 gap at Honeywell. Chris Dillow is against high CEO pay. Why are your wages so low? Democrats and Republicans don’t know, but Marxism does. Are bosses dictators? Joshua Rothman reviews Private Government: How Employers Rule Our Lives (And Why We Don’t Talk About It) by Elizabeth Anderson (and more and more and more). Why workers are losing to capitalists: Automation and offshoring may be conspiring to reduce labor’s share of income.

For American corporations, winning is not enough. The class war is fought on every front simultaneously without pause.