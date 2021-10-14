Honorée Fanonne Jeffers in conversation with Kevin Young; A Donna Tartt podcast is under fire

On Monday, October 18, the Free Library of Philadelphia will host Honorée Fanonne Jeffers and Kevin Young for a discussion of their recent books: The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois and Stones.

Donna Tartt’s literary agents have sent a letter to Apple asking them to take down the podcast Once Upon A Time… at Bennington College. The show’s creator, Lili Anolik, said of Tartt, “While at Bennington, she inhabited a world that was very moneyed, very louche, very sexually ambiguous. The podcast is quite admiring of her, but it is also quite revealing of her.” Anolik wrote about the 1980s at the college for Esquire in 2019.

Tonight at 5pm Pacific Time, the Los Angeles Review of Books presents a live event as part of their Semipublic Intellectual Sessions. Andrea Long Chu, K. Austin Collins, Lauren Michele Jackson, and Christine Smallwood will discuss writing and criticism with LARB editor Sarah Chihaya.

For the New York Review of Books, Audrey Wollen considers Irvin D. Yalom and Marilyn Yalom’s A Matter of Death and Life and the question of what makes a good death. Wollen writes, “The right to die sits at the center of my family, sending electric shudders outward like the branches of a star.”

The MacDowell Colony is suspending the requirement of reference letters to submit an application for their next two residency terms. This trial phase will start with the application period opening on November 1.