Putin’s defender: American Russia scholar Stephen Cohen on why he doesn’t believe the New York Times, doesn’t think the DNC was hacked, and just wants the U.S. and Russia to get along. Russians think Trump might be a Russian asset, and they might be right: The most innocent explanations of Donald Trump’s shadowy relationship with Russia have grown increasingly fanciful, while the most paranoid interpretations have grown increasingly more plausible. With Kushner revelations, the worst case scenario comes into view. Meet Marc Kasowitz, the hard-charging lawyer Trump tapped to defend him in Russia probe. The Senate Intelligence Committee is showing courage.