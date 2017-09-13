From Lawfare, Benjamin Wittes on how to read a news story about an investigation: Eight tips on who is saying what. Trump’s business of corruption: What secrets will Mueller find when he investigates the President’s foreign deals? How Donald Trump lied to conceal his Moscow business partner. Russia used Facebook events to organize anti-immigrant rallies on U.S. soil. The surprising new strategy of pro-Russia bots. Russia sought a broad reset with Trump, secret document shows. The case for Trump-Russia collusion: We’re getting very, very close. Mueller is “going for the kill” on Trump-Russia investigation, Republicans believe. The Republican plan to use the Steele dossier to attack James Comey.

Russia probes pose loyalty test for Team Trump: Current and former White House aides caught up in the probe are being advised by their attorneys to tell the truth — even if that might hurt the president. All the president’s defenses: The arguments that President Trump’s lawyers outlined in two memos submitted to the Special Counsel are quite weak. Unbecoming conduct: Trump’s lawyers keep embarrassing themselves and the entire legal profession.