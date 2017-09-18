Hillary Clinton’s realism vs. Bernie Sanders’s idealism: Kelly Swanson on Sanders’s new single-payer health care bill and Clinton’s new book, What Happened. Clio Chang on why Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All plan is good politics. Can we pay for single payer? Bernie Sanders has announced a bold plan — it’s a huge step in the right direction, but making it workable won’t be easy. Does single payer pay for itself? Jonathan Chait on the unconvincing, cynical case for Berniecare. Steven Attewell on single-payer and generational expectations. Donald Trump is making the single-payer push inevitable. There is no conflict between promoting single-payer and defending Obamacare. Obamacare repeal could still actually pass — really (and more).