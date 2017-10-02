Lost weekend: How Trump’s time at his golf club hurt the response to Maria. Jeremy Konyndyk, a former disaster relief official, on Trump’s response to Puerto Rico. The one thing only Trump can do to help Puerto Rico. Trump’s upbeat Puerto Rico rhetoric clashes with reality on the ground. Trump takes to Twitter as Puerto Rico’s crisis mounts. “Here is a comparison of Trump’s statements on helping Americans cope with rebuilding after natural disasters: Florida/Texas vs. Puerto Rico”. From his long weekend at his New Jersey golf course, Trump attacks hurricane-ravaged Puerto Ricans as lazy and ungrateful. Trump’s Puerto Rico response tests the limits of his fondness for grudges.
“He’s a racist president”: Mainland Puerto Ricans are furious over Donald Trump’s debt talk amid hurricane crisis. Lin-Manuel Miranda went off at Trump’s tweets attacking the Mayor of San Juan: “You’re going straight to hell, Donald Trump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path”. Donald Trump makes himself the victim in the Puerto Rico crisis. Trump’s Puerto Rico response is rich white male arrogant privilege defined. Trump’s deadly narcissism: Millions of Americans are going to suffer, and hundreds if not thousands die, because Trump and his officials are too self-centered to do their jobs.
Puerto Rico is all our worst fears about Trump coming real — a real crisis comes and Trump can’t handle it. “Trump’s Katrina?” No, it’s much worse. Why Puerto Rico is not Trump’s Katrina: This crisis isn’t a PR disaster for our president because, frankly, we don’t expect any better of him at this point. A true moment of national disgrace (and more). The media needs to stop rationalizing President Trump’s behavior.
“There’s a damn tweet for everything”. “There really is a trump tweet for everything”. “Every. Single. Thing.”