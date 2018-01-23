Cass Sunstein (Harvard): “They Ruined Popcorn”: On the Costs and Benefits of Mandatory Labels. U.S. tells Puerto Rico it’s not broke enough to get loans. Trump slashes crucial funding for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The Turpins won’t be the last: Sarah Jones on how lax homeschooling laws protect child abusers. Josh Marshall on the most important lesson and message and story of Michael Wolff’s book. Howard Kurtz’s new book, Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War Over the Truth, could do even more damage than Michael Wolff’s. Trump voting commission bought Texas election data flagging Hispanic voters. “You look American, you sound American”: Undocumented Irish caught in Trump’s immigration dragnet.
From Vox, Dara Lind on the immigration negotiations Congress just gave itself three weeks to do, explained (and more); 3 winners and 2 losers from the deal ending the government shutdown; Ezra Klein on why Democrats didn’t cave on the shutdown: Democrats are funding CHIP for six years and reopening the government without losing their shutdown leverage; and are Democrats becoming more like Republicans? Democrats are adopting tactics they condemned in the Obama years — but they still want to compromise. Democrats are allowing Republicans to have it both ways on the Dreamers. Frozen: Everybody loses in the government shutdown.