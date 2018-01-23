Rihan Yeh (COLMICH): On the Possibility of Imagining an Open Border. Will Wilkinson on how nativist anti-“open borders” rhetoric is a big lie. “Language as a weapon”: In Trump era, immigration debate grows more heated over what words to use. Jane Coaston on the scary ideology behind Trump’s immigration instincts: “Shithole” wasn’t the worst part of the president’s comments on immigration. Froma Harrop on why the Republicans refuse to fix immigration. How would Trump’s immigration crackdown have affected his own team? Their ancestors wouldn’t have been welcome (and more).

Is massive immigration an unmitigated blessing? John Judis interviews George Borjas, author of We Wanted Workers: Unraveling the Immigration Narrative. The doom loop of modern liberalism: Diversity and equality seem tragically incompatible in the world today — here’s why. The US needs more babies, more immigrants, and more integration.