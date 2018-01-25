Brigitte Fielder (Wisconsin): Black Girls, White Girls, American Girls: Slavery and Racialized Perspectives in Abolitionist and Neoabolitionist Children’s Literature. Top Chinese university opens institute to study “Xi Jinping Thought”. Republicans want to make it easier to kill whales and dolphins. American shithole: The biggest problem with many African countries is that they’re led by men like Trump. Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, tells white women to “do better”. Trump’s a true-believing Christian? Tell me, how does that work? Tony Perkins: Trump gets “a mulligan” on life, Stormy Daniels. Trump broke up with the world, and the world is moving on. The buffoon presidency? Davos elites learn to live with Trump.