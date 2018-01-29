It’s now likely Mueller thinks Trump obstructed justice. Trump tried to fire Mueller — so what? 12 legal experts on what they think the special counsel will do next. Timothy L. O'Brien: “I’ve watched Trump testify under oath. It isn’t pretty”. Trump expects Justice Department to serve him, not justice. The Mueller confrontation that Republicans were trying to avoid has just arrived. GOPers dismissed bills to protect Mueller last year — they still face long odds. Greg Sargent on Trump and the great GOP abdication. Trump displays contempt for democratic norms — that is frightening enough in its own right; that the Republican Party appears determined to follow his lead portends disaster.