A close reading of the Nunes memo shows how sketchy it is (and more). Even if you take the Nunes memo seriously, it makes no sense. Jonathan Chait on the backward logic of the Nunes memo. Jeva Lange on 6 major criticisms of the Nunes memo. 5 points on how the Nunes memo is basically one big self-own. The only thing the Nunes memo proves is that it was massively overhyped. “Nothingburger” doesn’t do this memo justice. The Nunes memo is a dud. Thoughts on the Nunes memo: We need to talk about Devin. Marcy Wheeler on the Nunes-Ryan civil liberties sham. Chas Danner on the real damage of the Nunes memo. The Nunes memo doesn’t reveal an abuse of power — it is one.

Trump just shot himself in the foot: By approving the release of the Nunes memo, the president undermined his own defense against allegations in the Russia investigation. Survival at all costs: By releasing the Nunes memo, Trump betrayed the intelligence community to save his own skin. The memo doesn’t vindicate Trump — it’s more proof of obstruction. Donald Trump said 4 things that aren’t true in a single 47-word tweet. #YoMemoJokes trends nationwide, adding to Trump’s humiliation over memo failure.

Nunes memo accidentally confirms the legitimacy of the FBI’s investigation. Devin Nunes tried to discredit the FBI — instead, he proved it’s onto something. Trump’s unparalleled war on a pillar of society: Law enforcement. Trump’s brazen war on the FBI defies history: The president is attacking one of the government’s most conservative institutions — and the Republicans have his back. Inside the FBI: Anger, worry, work — and fears of lasting damage. Josh Campbell: Why I am leaving the F.B.I. — it is time to speak out against the unfair partisan attacks against the bureau. Mike Allen on James Comey, America’s most surprising new pundit.

Once the party of law and order, Republicans are now challenging it. How conservatives learned to hate the FBI: The GOP has almost always supported the FBI, but Republicans have recently unleashed a furious firestorm of criticism against the bureau. This is the week that the GOP truly became the party of Trump. Trump’s blood sport politics: The president understands how American voters have abandoned the Jeffersonian ideal of compromise in favor of the zero-sum game. Newt wrote the playbook 25 years ago — Republicans finally have a quarterback who can follow it. “It’s almost as if we really are living in a perfect Schmittian moment”: A constitutional crisis, or partisans without purpose?

Trump bashes FBI and doesn’t impose sanctions against Russia — but he’s racist, so Middle America still loves him. Putin’s Saturday Night Massacre: He got Trump and the GOP to sell out America.