The very male Trump administration: The president has named twice as many men as women to appointed positions. Trump’s pick to lead United Nations migration agency, Ken Isaacs, is a conspiracy-minded Islamophobe. New to the Trump team: Introducing Larry Kudlow, error-prone economic adviser. A White House of yes-men and brown-nosers: Flattery, boot-licking and a TV presence are enough to get a spot near the Oval Office. “I need loyalty”: To hear him talk, it’s Trump’s favorite quality in other humans — but it’s unclear what that word means to him. We’re all watching the Donald Trump Show — and that’s just how he likes it.