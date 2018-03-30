John M. Carey and Brendan Nyhan (Dartmouth), Gretchen Helmke (Rochester), Mitchell Sanders (Meliora), and Susan C. Stokes (Yale): Searching for a Bright Line: The First Year of the Trump Presidency. The old tea party may be over, but the new one is at peak power. Government by 10,000 cuts: It’s not just the Republicans’ big policies that hurt people, it’s the all of the smaller ones that add up. Ryan Zinke spent his first year in office selling off rights to our public lands (and more). Fund-raiser held out access to Trump as a prize for prospective clients. Republicans continue to spend a lot of fucking money at Trump properties. How the spouses of Trump’s Cabinet are spending your tax money. Why Trump’s base probably doesn’t care about corruption: Sean Illing interviews Jan-Werner Muller, author of What is Populism?

White House statements don’t mean anything anymore: The president is gaslighting the country. “Elected to lead, not to proofread”: Typos, spelling mistakes are commonplace in Trump’s White House. Authenticity, American style: Jeremy Safran on the meaning of authenticity in the era of “reality show” politics.