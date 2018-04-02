From Diametros, a special issue on Ethics and Uncertainty. Kieran Setiya (MIT): Ignorance, Beneficence, and Rights. Christian Tarsney (Groningen): Rationality and Moral Risk: A Moderate Defense of Hedging. Diego E. Machuca (CONICET): Moral Skepticism: An Introduction and Overview. Andrew Sepielli (Toronto): If There are Objective Truths in Ethics, Why Does it Sometimes Look Like There Aren’t? Matthew Lutz (Wuhan): What Makes Evolution a Defeater? Eleonora Severini and Fabio Sterpetti (Rome): Darwinism in Metaethics: What If the Universal Acid Cannot Be Contained?