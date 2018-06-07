From the Journal of Economic Perspectives, a symposium on Housing. The great housing reset: The rise of renting in the U.S. isn’t just about high housing prices, or preferences for city living, but about the flexibility to compete in today’s economy. You’re not a progressive if you’re also a NIMBY: Robert Gammon on why housing is a liberal imperative. A tangle for the anti-development left: Benjamin Ross on how housing debates have long been a mess of ideological contradictions. Bryce Covert on the deep, uniquely American roots of our affordable-housing crisis. Why isn’t homelessness seen as a national crisis?