From the Congressional Research Service, a report on the U.S. Role in the World: Background and Issues for Congress. Warren I. Cohen on his book A Nation Like All Others: A Brief History of American Foreign Relations. How U.S. foreign policy is being shaped by Trump’s tweets. Trump’s trust in his gut-driven, out-of-the-box approach to international relations grows. Daniel W. Drezner on the deep confusion of Trump’s foreign policy. Experts don’t like Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran deal — or his foreign policy in general. A senior White House official defines the Trump Doctrine: “We’re America, bitch”. What the Trump Doctrine’s inane slogans reveal about the president’s foreign policy.
Jeffrey S. Peake (Clemson): The Decline of Treaties? Obama, Trump, and the Politics of International Agreements. Trump’s fluid approach to national and economic security is leaving his allies baffled. Trump embracing US adversaries, pushing away its allies (and more). How Trump is killing America’s alliances: Trump’s betrayal of South Korea and trade spat with Justin Trudeau reveals the lasting damage he’s doing to the United States — and the world. Trump is justifying his attempt to destroy the Western alliance by accusing our allies of misdeeds that exist only in his imagination. Why “America First” means “Europe United”. The exorbitant cost of Trump’s America going it alone: Allies and adversaries are learning to sustain deals without the US. Under Trump, “America First” really is turning out to be America alone. Why MAGA is making America weak: China and Russia — not the U.S. — are the big winners of the Trump years.
In Trump, some fear the end of the world order. Heather Hurlburt on how to make sense of our collapsing global order. Are we witnessing the collapse of the global order? Probably not — yet. Will Trump’s damage to liberal internationalism be permanent? It's possible that the damage will be temporary, but it likely will not be. Trump isn’t fighting American decline — he’s speeding it up. Trump is making decline great again. Christopher A. Preble on adapting to American decline. Do Americans need to adapt to America in decline? The first chapter from American Empire: A Global History by A. G. Hopkins.