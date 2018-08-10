Ingmar Persson (Gothenburg): The Fundamental Problem of Philosophy: Its Point. What do we do when we do philosophy? Down with the philosophy factory: Marx said the point of philosophy is to change the world — the neoliberal university thinks the point is to sell books. David V. Johnson on philosophy in the public interest. A growing number of philosophers are conducting experiments to test their arguments — is this the future for philosophy? Crooks, elitists, and the progress of philosophy: Daniel Rhodes interviews Julian Baggini.

Why is philosophy important? Kieran Setiya on why philosophers should be keener to talk about the meaning of life. Even in old age, philosopher Bryan Magee remains wonder-struck by the ultimate questions. Is philosophy absurd? Only when you’re doing it right. Philosophy is dead: Jonathan Ree considers the verdict from a “bad boy” of the discipline.