Vincent Arel-Bundock, Andre Blais, and Ruth Dassonneville (Montreal): Do Voters Benchmark Economic Performance? James Malin (NYU): Why NASA Developed a Cookbook. Bashar al-Assad is winning the battle for Syria. For Jeff Bezos, space is the place: Why Amazon’s founder has his sights set on the stars. Donald Trump should be impeached now because “the constitution demands it”. It’s the year of Democratic women — the GOP remains a party of men. Fascinating conversations at a gathering for the 50th anniversary of Telos, the lively and independent journal of ideas. From domestic concentration camps to the war on terror: Udi Greenberg on the logic of militant democracy. Trump voting commission had no evidence of widespread voter fraud, former member says. World acclaimed Marxist thinker Samir Amin dies.

Peter Catron (Washington): The Citizenship Advantage: Immigrant Socioeconomic Attainment across Generations in the First Half of the Twentieth Century. The Trump administration will stop at nothing to keep America white: White House adviser Stephen Miller now has his sights set on legal, not illegal, immigration. David S. Glosser: Stephen Miller is an immigration hypocrite — I know because I’m his uncle. Trump and Sessions never had a plan — except cruelty: The United States’ current policies towards asylum-seekers are morally repugnant.