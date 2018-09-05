Gonzalo Rodriguez-Pereyra (Oxford): Why is There Something Rather Than Nothing? A Probabilistic Answer Examined. The decades-long Catholic priest child sex abuse crisis, explained. Myanmar is taking advantage of the Trump effect. Chuck Todd: “It’s time for the press to stop complaining — and to start fighting back”. Eric Levitz on 15 ways President Trump has hurt the American worker. Why does violence in Chicago attract so much attention, even though it’s not the murder capital of the U.S.? Allegations that Richard Nixon beat his wife, Pat Nixon, have circulated for decades without serious examination by the journalists who covered his presidency — it’s time to look more closely at what’s been hiding in plain view.
For female candidates, harassment and threats come every day. What was lost in Brazil’s devastating museum fire. Enjoying your cultural cheesecake: Maarten Boudry on why believers are sincere and shamans are not charlatans. Andrew Gillum, Stacey Abrams, and Ben Jealous could be the first black governors of their states — here’s how they got this far. Helaine Olen on the Trump administration’s scandalous handling of student loans. “The Trump administration’s agenda on student debt is so corrupt and regressive that it’s literally unbelievable. A straightforward description of its policies sound like an unhinged partisan attack”. The looming fight for Idlib, Syria’s last main rebel stronghold, explained.