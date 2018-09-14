Tomer Shadmy (Tel Aviv): The New Social Contract: Facebook’s Community and Our Rights. Why can’t Facebook and Twitter be more transparent about free speech? Natalie Martinez on how the Facebook right-wing propaganda machine works. Why Facebook will never be free of fakes. Can Mark Zuckerberg fix Facebook before it breaks democracy? The most famous entrepreneur of his generation is facing a public reckoning with the power of Big Tech. It’s time to break up Facebook: Nilay Patel interviews Tim Wu, author of The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age. Tim Wu (Columbia): Blind Spot: The Attention Economy and the Law. Russell Brandom on the monopoly-busting case against Google, Amazon, Uber, and Facebook.

“Free market” conservatives, aghast at Big Tech’s hostility, become overnight Roosevelt-style trustbusters. Why some conservatives want to regulate Facebook and Twitter. For Big Tech, a comeuppance we’ve seen before: On Wall Street. We can do better than constitutional monarchies. Artificial intelligence is transforming social media — can American democracy survive? Why technology favors tyranny: Artificial intelligence could erase many practical advantages of democracy, and erode the ideals of liberty and equality — it will further concentrate power among a small elite if we don’t take steps to stop it.

Silicon Valley techies still think they’re the good guys — they’re not. Stop treating tech jerks like gods. The super rich of Silicon Valley have a doomsday escape plan in New Zealand.