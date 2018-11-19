Joyman Lee (UCL): Economics and Policy in Modern China. Christopher R Rossi (Iowa): Treaty of Tordesillas Syndrome: Sovereignty ad Absurdum and the South China Sea Arbitration. Nicholas Andrew Assef (LCC Asia Pacific): China’s Polar Silk Road: Overview, Challenges and Opportunities. Jyh-An Lee (CUHK): Great Firewall. How e-commerce is transforming rural China: JD.com is expanding its consumer base with drone delivery and local recruits who can exploit villages’ tight-knit social networks to drum up business. Burying “one child” limits, China pushes women to have more babies. China once denied detaining Uighur Muslims — now an official claims it’s a good thing. The environment in China: Inside the Middle Kingdom. China rules: They didn’t like the West’s playbook — so they wrote their own. The American Dream is alive — in China.