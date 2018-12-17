From the Nordic Journal of Applied Ethics, a special issue on Globalization, Cosmopolitanism, and Migration: Ethics of Inclusion and Exclusion. Thomas Carnes (USMA): The Right to Exclude Immigrants Does Not Imply the Right to Exclude Newcomers by Birth. Katherine Clayton, Jeremy Ferwerda, and Yusaku Horiuchi (Dartmouth): Exposure to Immigration and Admission Preferences: Evidence From France. Mary Bosworth (Oxford): Affect and Authority in Immigration Detention. UN compact recognizes climate change as driver of migration for first time. Is the U.N.’s new migration compact a major breakthrough? The global migration pact isn’t what populists say it is. Ignore the lies about the UN migration pact — it’s the only responsible solution to a changing world.