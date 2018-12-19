UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: American power is in decline, the world is “in pieces”. The committee to save the world order: America’s allies must step up as America steps down. Tony Wood on NATO and the myth of the liberal international order. We shouldn’t rush to save the liberal order — we should remake it: The UN security council, the IMF, the World Bank and the ILO were conceived as agencies of change — they can be again. The terms “liberal international order” and “Pax Americana” have become obsolete as descriptions of the global architecture — in today’s world, it is the most connected states that are the most powerful. Richard Haass on how a world order ends — and what comes in its wake.