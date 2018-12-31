Susan M. Sterett (UMBC): Climate Change Adaptation: Existential Threat, Welfare States and Legal Management. David Roberts interviews Hal Harvey, author of Designing Climate Solutions: A Policy Guide for Low-Carbon Energy. Dean Baker on saving the environment: Is degrowthing the answer? Sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere, explained: Climate change has backed us into a corner — scientists say we have to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. Geetanjali Ganguly, Joana Setzer, and Veerle Heyvaert (LSE): If at First You Don’t Succeed: Suing Corporations for Climate Change. Juliana v. United States: How courts could save the climate.

The story of 2018 was climate change: Future generations may ask why we were distracted by lesser matters.