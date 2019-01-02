Phillip Ricks (Iowa): A Theory of Resistance. Can the global anticorruption movement survive populism? Aging into feminism: James G. Chappel reviews Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder and The Age of Dignity: Preparing for the Elder Boom in a Changing America by Ai-jen Poo. Digital immortality: How your life’s data means a version of you could live forever. What America can learn from the fall of the Roman republic: Sean Illing interviews Edward J. Watts, author of Mortal Republic: How Rome Fell into Tyranny. How the shutdown is reaching a breaking point. The introduction to On the Politics of Ugliness by Ela Przybylo and Sara Rodrigues.

The inaugural issue of Ethics, Politics and Society: A Journal in Moral and Political Philosophy is out. John Thrasher (Chapman): Self-Ownership as Personal Sovereignty. Batista’s revenge: Sixty years to the day after the Cuban Revolution transformed the Right-Left struggle in Latin America, far-right Jair Bolsonaro becomes Brazil's president. Brazil is about to show the world how a modern democracy collapses. Elizabeth Warren and the Democrats’ 2020 electability dilemma. If Democrats want to win, they need to embrace the power of rage. Peer review: The worst way to judge research, except for all the others. All the dead we cannot see: How a tech geek is using machine learning to hold human rights abusers accountable.