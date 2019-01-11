From Lawfare, can President Trump fund the wall by declaring a national emergency? How Trump could use a national emergency to get his border wall, explained (and more). It’s not a national emergency — it’s also not the dawn of dictatorship. Trump’s emergency powers threat could end shutdown crisis, but at what cost? If the shutdown lasts two more weeks, the cost to the economy will exceed price of Trump’s wall. The cascade of shutdown problems grows each week (and more). The “doomsday” scenario: Here's what happens if the shutdown drags on. The government shutdown is hurting America’s diplomats — and diplomacy. ICE might be violating federal law by keeping immigrants detained during the shutdown. Farm country stood by Trump — but the shutdown is pushing it to breaking point. The shutdown is reminding everyone of the good things government does.

Dems eye legal challenge as Trump threatens national emergency. Trump’s advisers push for emergency declaration — while assuming it’ll be stopped in court. Thread: “Let's take a look at the 1879 shutdown, shall we?”