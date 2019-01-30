Jennifer Mnookin (UCLA): The Uncertain Future of Forensic Science. U.S. intel chief disputes Trump on North Korea and ISIS (and more). The real wall isn’t at the border — it’s everywhere, and we’re fighting against the wrong one. Kamala Harris and the Democrats’ Medicare-for-all litmus test (and more). How to build a Medicare-for-all plan, explained by Jacob Hacker, somebody who’s thought about it for 20 years. Has Trump peddled bogus claims about the border because of a movie? Beth Braverman on how to future-proof your print magazines. Henry Farrell on the material power of ideas and knowledge. How sexism threatens peace in Afghanistan. When it comes to hungry Americans, we’ve lost our heart. Venezuela is how “illiberal democracy” ends. The Venezuela calumny: If screaming about a failing petrostate is all you have, you’ve lost the argument.
Taxing the superrich is an idea whose time has come — again. How Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax could save America. What is the purpose of raising taxes on the wealthy? AOC’s 70 percent tax on the rich isn’t about revenue, it's about decreasing inequality. Howard Schultz blames Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for his decision to run as independent (and more). Why billionaires with big egos now dream of being president. Dear billionaires: Stop running for president. Why Trump wants Howard Schultz to run for president, briefly explained. Has Howard Schultz really thought this through? Josh Marshall on Howard Schultz and his anti-Democratic Party campaign. Thread: “let's treat this as a teachable moment about what centrism means in America today”. Run, Howard, Run: A failed 2020 bid by the former Starbucks CEO would prove that Americans aren’t clamoring for a centrist businessman as president. Only Howard Schultz and a few others could do what Schultz is doing — and that’s the way in which “politics is broken”. “That is a perfect Beltway media tweet”.