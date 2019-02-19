Robert R. Kaufman (Rutgers) and Stephan Haggard (UC San Diego): Democratic Decline in the United States: What Can We Learn From Middle-Income Backsliding? Frida Ghitis on three countries where democracy actually staged a comeback in 2018. The end of shame: Why politicians don’t resign in shame anymore. Branko Marcetic on the tragic life of the war criminal Elliott Abrams. The U.S. doesn’t deserve the World Bank presidency. Three gaps help us understand the politics of the wall, the shutdown, and the national emergency declaration. The Kashmir attack could prompt a crisis in South Asia — here’s why. Barrett Swanson reviews Suicidal: Why We Kill Ourselves by Jesse Bering. Japan to recognise Indigenous Ainu people for first time. Resisting indefensible choices: Simplistic cost-benefit analyses take the range of options for granted.
Victoria J. Haneman (Creighton): Contemplating Homeownership Tax Subsidies and Structural Racism. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor on how real estate segregated America. Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe vs. President Trump, explained. Scott McLemee contemplates the death of Lyndon LaRouche and the future of his movement. Thomas Jefferson is the R. Kelly of the American Enlightenment. Turkey’s mass trials deepen wounds left by attempted coup. Spurning Erdogan’s vision, Turks leave in droves, draining money and talent. Trump’s America has jumped the shark. The art of decision-making: Your life choices aren’t just about what you want to do; they’re about who you want to be.