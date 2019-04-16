Kobbi Nissim (Ben-Gurion) and Edward Telles (UCSB) and Florencia Torche (Stanford): Varieties of Indigeneity in the Americas. Oliver Scott Curry, Daniel Austin Mullins, and Harvey Whitehouse (Oxford): Is It Good to Cooperate? Testing the Theory of Morality-as-Cooperation in 60 Societies. Darren Samuelsohn on the insiders’ guide to the Mueller report (and more). Everyone’s income taxes should be public. Maya Jasanoff reviews The Last Englishmen: Love, War, and the End of Empire by Deborah Baker. What is freedom? Nathan Robinson on a definitive answer to an age-old question. “Extraordinary” 500-year-old library catalogue reveals books lost to time. What will happen to the world as life expectancy goes up?
Adam White (BGSU): Justifying Helicopter Money. Victoria Baranov (Melbourne), Ralph De Haas (Tilburg), and Pauline A. Grosjean (UNSW): Men: Roots and Consequences of Masculinity Norms. Central American farmers head to the U.S., fleeing climate change. Why there’s so little left of the early Internet. Sharp rise in the share of Americans saying Jews face discrimination. If movements’ labor produces change in society, who then produces the movement? Economists need to add a little history to their tool kit. When bad actors twist history, historians take to Twitter — that’s a good thing. Jacob Mikanowski on the bleak prophecy of Timothy Snyder. The introduction to The Right of Publicity: Privacy Reimagined for a Public World by Jennifer E. Rothman.