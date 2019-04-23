Anna Luhrmann (Gothenburg) et al.: V-Dem Annual Democracy Report 2018: Democracy for All? Mohammad Ali Kadivar (BC) and Adaner Usmani and Benjamin Bradlow (Brown): The Long March: Deep Democracy in Cross-National Perspective. Brandon Gorman (SUNY-Albany), Ijlal Naqvi (SMU), and Charles Kurzman (UNC): Who Doesn’t Want Democracy? A Multilevel Analysis of Elite and Mass Attitudes. Nate Breznau (Bremen) and Carola Hommerich (Hokkaido): No Generalizable Effect of Income Inequality on Public Support for Redistribution among Rich Democracies, 1987-2010. Seva Gunitsky (Toronto): Democratic Waves in Historical Perspective; and Democracy’s Future: Riding the Hegemonic Wave.
Eva Erman (Stockholm): Does Global Democracy Require a World State? Matthew Graham and Milan Svolik (Yale): Democracy in America? Partisanship, Polarization, and the Robustness of Support for Democracy in the United States. John C. Reitz (Iowa): The Chinese Model of Democracy as Liberal Democracy’s Major Competitor. David A. Bell reviews Democracy and Truth: A Short History by Sophia Rosenfeld. Emily Ford reviews Democracy and the Cartelization of Political Parties by Richard S. Katz and Peter Mair. Vince Carducci reviews Can Democracy Work? A Short History of a Radical Idea, from Ancient Athens to Our World by James Miller.