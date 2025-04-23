The Spring issue of Bookforum is here!

Peter Hujar, Self-Portrait Jumping (I), 1974. © 2025 The Peter Hujar Archive / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

The Spring 2025 issue of Bookforum is out now! This edition features Lidija Haas on Shulamith Firestone’s portrayal of life with mental illness; Moira Donegan on Peter Hujar’s photobook Portraits in Life and Death; and Jane Hu on Audition, the final novel in Katie Kitamura’s translation trilogy. Also in the issue: David Velasco talks with Sarah Schulman about her new book on solidarity and resistance, Harmony Holiday considers Nettie Jones’s 1983 novel Fish Tales, Audrey Wollen writes about Ariana Reines’s Wave of Blood, Kay Gabriel and Patrick DeDauw review the complete three-volume set of Peter Weiss’s The Aesthetics of Resistance, and so much more. Subscribe or renew your subscription today to receive the print issue and support Bookforum. And consider making a donation or gifting a subscription. Thank you, as ever, for reading.